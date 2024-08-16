CARTOONS: Mark David is playing with the sports industry

Mark David is playing with the sports industry

Odds on the Government's gambling ad ban is not a winner.



Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

Related Articles