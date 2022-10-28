SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
CARTOONS: Mark David is on a budget

By | | comments |

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

CARTOONS
BUDGET Mark David Labor Party Anthony Albanese Jim Chalmers #auspol Scott Morrison Coalition Boris Johnson Donald Trump
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: Mark David is on a budget

So, he can't afford a fair go from Australia's mainstream media.  
CARTOONS: Labor is laughing!

How easy is your job when the opposition is content to be worst on ground contin ...  
CARTOONS: Mark David dons the cloak of invisibility

ICAC correction... that should read "cloak of transparency".  
