CARTOONS: Mark David is filling up with gas

Meanwhile, the 'peace president' does not need anyone's help to fuel his warmongering.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
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