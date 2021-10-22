Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Mark David is checking the climate

By | | comments |

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
CARTOONS
COALITION Mark David Medicare Scott Morrison #auspol Medicare cuts climate change coal fossil fuels net-zero emissions
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: Mark David is COP-ping it in Glasgow

Both home and away, he's on the nose!  
CARTOONS: Scotty's Claytons climate plan

The plan you're having when you're not having a plan.  
CARTOONS: Mark David is checking the climate

Not much policy from the Coalition, just a lot of gas coming down the pipeline.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate