Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Mark David gives a fork

By Mark David

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

CARTOONS
SCOTT MORRISON Mark David #auspol Coalition COVID-19 Omicron rapid antigen tests RATs #ScottyDoesn'tGiveARat Australia Day
