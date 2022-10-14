SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
CARTOONS: Mark David dons the cloak of invisibility

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

ICAC Peter Dutton Liberal Party #auspol Coalition anti-corruption Anthony Albanese Labor stage 3 tax cuts Scott Morrison
