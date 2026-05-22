CARTOONS: Mark David doesn't like brown bread

He likes ALL things orange, though. His credibility is toast.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Feeding the rich, poor fed to wolves. Well done Angus!
- EDITORIAL: Feeding the rich, poor fed to wolves. Well done Angus!
- Behind Angus Taylor’s immigration plan is a Trump‑like economic agenda
- Angus Taylor pushes English requirement for permanent visa holders
- Australian Values compliance for One Nation voters? Well done Angus!