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CARTOONS: Mark David doesn't like brown bread

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He likes ALL things orange, though. His credibility is toast.

Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.

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