CARTOONS: Ley wants to lay off Kevin Rudd

Another reshuffle! Like that doesn't reek of "Rudd-erless Opposition".

Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles