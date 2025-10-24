CARTOONS: Ley wants to lay off Kevin Rudd

Another reshuffle! Like that doesn't reek of "Rudd-erless Opposition".
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- CARTOONS: Rudd no bud of Donald Trump
- Kevin Rudd asked to save Australia from Scott Morrison
- Kevin Rudd wants to see more courage in Australian politics
- EDITORIAL: Rudd's News Corp petition pushes Murdoch's panicked minions into mad meltdown
- Kevin Rudd launches petition for media diversity