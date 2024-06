CARTOONS: Hush money speaks loud... then drops the mic in Trump's trial

Hush money speaks loud... then drops the mic in Trump's trial

Donald may never make America great again, but he will forever be known as the first ex-U.S. president to become a felon.



Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.