Cartoons News

CARTOONS: How to 'deal with the business' of Donald Trump

If you're a journalist wanting a seat at his table, swallow your integrity and don't ask legitimate questions.

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.

CARTOONS
