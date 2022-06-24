SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
CARTOONS: Dutton's armada

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

PETER DUTTON Mark David Federal Election #auspol #ausvotes #immigration asylum seekers Anthony Albanese Labor Party mainstream media
CARTOONS: Dutton's armada

The looming-disaster-of-boat-arrivals idea that just won't float.  
CARTOONS: Dutton directing traffic

Someone needs to tell him he's not running the country.  
CARTOONS: Clean up on 'aisle Kirribilli'!

After that, move on to 'aisle Integrity' and then clean up 'aisle Economy'.  
