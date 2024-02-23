CARTOONS: Dutton confuses cost-of-living crisis

Dutton confuses cost-of-living crisis
... ... with Libs' crisis of not giving a toss
Check out Mark's new YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Dutton keeps 'Australia for the White man' rhetoric alive
- Dutton should legislate on Australia Day and Woolies boycott
- Dutton shaming Woolworths a step backward in rebuilding corporate trust
- CARTOONS: Dutton's idea of Happy Christmas
- Rumours run rampant of Dutton leadership spill