SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Dutton confuses cost-of-living crisis

By | | comments |

Dutton confuses cost-of-living crisis

... ... with Libs' crisis of not giving a toss 

Check out Mark's new YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
CARTOONS
PETER DUTTON Liberal Party Labor Party Albanese Government #auspol cost of living asylum seekers ABC Nemesis Barnaby Joyce
Share Article
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: Dutton confuses cost-of-living crisis

... with Libs' crisis of not giving a toss  
CARTOONS: Barnaby's on a roll

Protected species, much?  
CARTOONS: Mark David takes a hike

Meanwhile, the rich keep getting richer.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate