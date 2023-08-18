SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
CARTOONS: Donald Trump's four play

Donald Trump's four play

While Donnie tries to keep his golf handicap low, his list of charges is way over par.

Check out Mark's new YouTube channel where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

