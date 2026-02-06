CARTOONS: Donald Trump is on thin I.C.E. with immigrants

In Australia, it seems the Coalition is in the thick of self-destruction.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Mayhem is the point: Trump's politics of terror
- Trump's Art of the Greenland Deal
- Trump’s dementia destroys time-honoured global alliances
- Trump’s MAGA militia strategy and the erosion of restraint
- Trump threats against Fed chief trigger rare global response