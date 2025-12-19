CARTOONS: Donald Trump is not 'falling asleep' in the White House

Apparently, he's just 'got his eyes closed'... many, many times.

Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles