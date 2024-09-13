SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Donald Trump — aliens are eating dogs

By

Donald Trump — aliens are eating dogs

Trump's debate a dog's breakfast — bizarre claims of aliens eating dogs and cats.


Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

CARTOONS
DONALD TRUMP Jim Chalmers Peter Dutton Anthony Albanese Mark David Debate2024 economy RBA Reserve Bank of Australia cats and dogs
