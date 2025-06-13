CARTOONS: Donald and Elon divorce — the end of an error

Meanwhile, Scomo gets a promo for 'notable' non-hose-holds.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Hell hath no fury like a bro scorned: Trump, Musk and alpha masculinity
- 'Move fast and break things': Trump's first 100 days
- Trump pushes for Alcatraz to house dangerous criminals... like himself
- The other side of tariffs — America losing customers who won't return
- Lunatics have taken over U.S. Government asylum