CARTOONS: Donald and Elon divorce — the end of an error

Meanwhile, Scomo gets a promo for 'notable' non-hose-holds.

Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles