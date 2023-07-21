SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Dan defies while Dutton denies

By | | comments |

Dan defies while Dutton denies

No brainer vs no brain?

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
CARTOONS
PETER DUTTON Dan Andrews Premier Victoria Commonwealth Games Fadden by-election polls #Auspol Voice to Parliament shadow cabinet
Share Article
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: Dan defies while Dutton denies

No brainer vs no brain?  
CARTOONS: 'Robodenial!' — The new Coalition quiz show

Winner gets a trip to Hawaii and a busted ukulele.  
CARTOONS: Interest rate rises — it's just not cricket

If only we could stop the RBA's play due to 'bad light'!  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate