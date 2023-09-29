CARTOONS: Dan Andrews' swan song causes media implosion

Dan Andrews' swan song causes media implosion
Who will be the mainstream media's scapegoat now that Victoria's Premier is out of the firing line?
Check out Mark's new YouTube channel where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
Related Articles
- Dan Andrews retires on top despite relentless, mindless media abuse
- EDITORIAL: Dan Andrews retires on top despite relentless, mindless media abuse
- Dan 'Spoil-Sport' Andrews tells British Empire Games to take a long jump
- EDITORIAL: Dan "Spoil-Sport" Andrews tells British Empire Games to take a long jump
- Victorian mainstream media very mad about Dan Andrews — stark raving mad