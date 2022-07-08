SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
CARTOONS: Coalition politicians clucking over climate change

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

CLIMATE CHANGE Mark David Peter Dutton #auspol Coalition floods Anthony Albanese Albo Labor Party Roe v Wade
Is that the sound of 'de-Nile' flooding in?  
CARTOONS: Mark David is 'bingle watching' again

Not actual car crashes — the carnage of current mainstream media reporting.  
CARTOONS: Dutton's armada

The looming-disaster-of-boat-arrivals idea that just won't float.  
