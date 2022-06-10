SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Clean up on 'aisle Kirribilli'!

By | | comments |

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
CARTOONS
SCOTT MORRISON Mark David #auspol #ausvotes Federal Election Coalition Kirribilli #SquatMorrison ICAC Labor Party
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: Clean up on 'aisle Kirribilli'!

After that, move on to 'aisle Integrity' and then clean up 'aisle Economy'.  
CARTOONS: Dutton dressed as lamb

More media make-believe, but this is truly hard to swallow.  
CARTOONS: He's been given the Albo

Mainstream media journalists are signalling the end before our new PM has even ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate