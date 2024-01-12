CARTOONS: Beware the man with the chicken tikka tan!

Beware the man with the chicken tikka tan!
Trumped-up Donald is making a mockery of democracy... again.
Check out Mark's new YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
