SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: America chooses

By | | comments |

... a convicted felon to grace the Oval Office.

Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons. 

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
CARTOONS
DONALD TRUMP U.S. Election MAGA Joe Biden Kamala Harris Democrat Republican America #auspol Scott Morrison
Share Article
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: America chooses

... a convicted felon to grace the Oval Office.  
CARTOONS: U.S. a 'garbage can for the world' according to Trump

We know who really should get in the bin!  
CARTOONS: Mark David gets the royal treatment

Meanwhile, abject colonial servility gets the treatment it deserves.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate