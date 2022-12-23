SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
CARTOONS: 2022 all stitched up!

AS WE BOLT the door on 2022, we look back at the year: one month, one Mark David cartoon at a time. IA's resident funny man is a gifted cartoonist and we're not the only ones who think so! Check out some of Mark's work in Russ Radcliffe's 'Best Australian Political Cartoons 2022'.

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

