CARTOONS: Joy Divisionville

Sounds like: More discord. In a word: 'Ley-mm'.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Data shows Albo reducing poverty while welfare sector insists he isn’t
- Anthony Albanese’s Palestine declaration — his Wave Hill moment
- The cost of living crisis is over — so why aren’t we all celebrating?
- Parliamentary disability discourse reopening old wounds
- CARTOONS: Albo juggles the household Bills