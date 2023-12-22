SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoon Calendar: The 'Mark' of a great cartoonist

As 2023 comes to a close, we look back — one month, one cracking Mark David cartoon at a time. Merry Xmas, Australia!

Cartoon Calendar: The 'Mark' of a great cartoonist

IA's resident funnyman Mark David's view of Australia 2023, all wrapped up!

Check out Mark's new YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

