Byron Bay's iconic Bluesfest calls it quits

Bluesfest hangs up its boots

IN THE NEWS this week is something that is both shocking and unsurprising all at once. The iconic Bluesfest 5-day music festival, held every year in Byron Bay, NSW, is running its final event in 2025. I have reported here previously about the major festivals that seem to be shutting up shop in droves. However, the demise of this one – one of the biggest Australia has to offer – is quite devastating for both the economy and the culture of Australia. AAP even went as far as to suggest this is an “extinction level event”.

The same factors that shuttered other festivals like Groovin’ The Moo and Splendour In The Grass earlier this year are also at play here — travel and setup costs being too high, extreme weather events making for hazardous conditions and exorbitant insurance premiums among them. Therefore, it would seem unsurprising and almost predictable that this one would shut up shop. In the past, Bluesfest has hosted some of the greatest names in music and welcomed up to 100,000 punters every year to soak up the sunshine and enjoy the music. Organiser of the festival Peter Noble, who has run the festival every year since 1990, has said:

"After having come out of COVID, the live-music industry is on its knees.”

If that is indeed the case, why then do festivals such as The Red Hot Summer Tour and the Mundi Mundi Bash continue to be sellouts? We are certainly at a crossroads when it comes to the live music industry in Australia — there is no rhyme or reason for how certain events can prosper and others end up in the dustbin of history. There are calls once again for governments to get involved, but they are powerless against insurance premiums and rising infrastructure costs. Perhaps Spotify or Apple Music could stump up some sponsorship cash???

Gretta Ray diagnosis

Award-winning Australian indie artist Gretta Ray has recently moved to London — a rite of passage for many young local artists to further their careers. In 2023 she released her second album “Positive Spin” and started playing some big shows in the UK.

Although sadly she has had to cancel all her live performances for the rest of the year, after being diagnosed with bacterial Endocarditis, a rare form of heart disease. She has spent five weeks in hospital having the symptoms treated. Her fans on social media gave her an outpouring of support and emotion that has been a boost to her, and I wish her all the best for a speedy recovery.

Aerosmith hanging up their wings

American rockers Aerosmith have announced that, due to a vocal injury to vocalist Steve Tyler, they are retiring from touring, effective immediately. The band had recently been playing a long run of shows in Las Vegas and were about to start a 40-date farewell tour when it became clear that Tyler’s voice would not be fit for any future performances.

On the band’s Instagram page, they said:

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.”

It makes for a sad end to a once great band, who have been plying their trade on stage and on vinyl since forming in Boston in 1970. I wish all the band members the best in the future, in whatever they happen to involve themselves in.

New Colin Buchanan album Memory Town.

Australian singer-songwriter Colin Buchanan is something of a renaissance man if one could call him that. He is a nine-time Golden Guitar-winning country artist, a children’s entertainer with no fewer than 27 albums of music for the kiddies, a Play School presenter, a presenter on Playhouse Disney, a school teacher and an author of children’s books. He is also one half of Bucko and Champs, whose “Aussie Jingle Bells” is a staple at school Christmas concerts.

For all that activity, he has now released a new album called Memory Town. It was recorded in Sydney with legendary country artist and producer Matt Fell and it features ten songs, with some guest appearances from Shanley Del and Michael Waugh. The record features a heartfelt ode to his love of roots music in 'What I Love About Country', which he describes as an “exuberant celebration of when lyric and life collide”.

The standout track for me was 'Remember for Me', and it hit me a little harder than it may have otherwise. A beautifully written tale of a couple getting older, and memories failing from the scourge of dementia, and at the song’s core is the unwavering trust in their life partner: “If I don’t remember, will you remember for me?”

When I saw Facebook memories of my grandmother who passed away from complications from Dementia seven years ago, and 'Remember for Me' played through the stereo, something watery appeared in my eye….

Memory Town is a beautiful record that paints many broad, vivid images of Australia throughout its 10 songs. My only complaint is that the brilliant 2022 single 'In Real Life' isn’t included within it.

