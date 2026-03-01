SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

By jingo, it's a dingo!

Australian wild dog breeder, the late Bruce Jacobs, with one of his newly born Dingo pups and mother at Chewton's then-Dingo Farm in Central Victoria. (Photo, circa 1989.)

The sanctuary, now known as Jirrahlinga Dingo Conservation and Wildlife Education Centre, is a non-profit organisation where visitors can observe a wide range of Australian wildlife.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

