Bushranger Ned Kelly's boyhood home

The "Kelly House", childhood home of infamous bushranger Ned Kelly, still stands in Beveridge, Victoria. (Photo, circa 2010.)

Built circa 1850s by Ned's father, the house remained derelict for many years. Heritage Victoria funded its restoration after the Victorian Government purchased the house in 2019.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.