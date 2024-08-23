BOOK REVIEW: The Successor: The High-Stakes Life of Lachlan Murdoch

Paddy Manning’s book is the story of Lachlan Murdoch’s ascension to become the head of one of the greatest misinformation pedlars, climate obstructionists, "woke" creationists and dog-whistling puppet masters.

It would be easy to draw comparisons between Jesse Armstrong's Succession series and the real-life Murdoch family. The connection is more than speculation. New York Magazine, amongst others, states explicitly that the Roy family was based on the Murdoch dynasty. Yet, the similarities are humourous at best and frightening at worst.

When Rupert Murdoch "retired" in November 2023, his oldest son, Lachlan Murdoch – who has been the CEO of Fox Corporation since 2019 – assumed the position of sole chair of the world’s most powerful media empire, News Corp. His father was still hanging around in the background but this was Lachlan’s turn to shine.

For those worried about rising political and social tensions, award-winning journalist Paddy Manning’s book will be an uncomfortable, ultimately, essential read. Manning, whose other books focus on big issues such as politics and climate change, charts Lachlan’s rise to power, his place in the family dynasty, and the wider media landscape.

Murdoch senior’s retirement followed much speculation. With hindsight, the appointment of his son – who it was widely thought would be even worse than his father – was not really surprising. What was surprising was that his early personal and political background did not make him a natural replacement — until he was.

Lachlan Murdoch is the latest in the line of string-pullers of conservatism. As Murdoch’s mainstream media moved to the right, so too did the oldest son. Or was it the other way around?

With military-like precision, Murdoch played a game of checkers, one of clever moves and strategy. But, as Manning shows, all was not predestined. There were failures and blunders, manipulations and complex ties to some of the world’s most powerful players. Fox Corporation relies on a complex web of producers, presenters and commentators, all of which make for a powerful conglomerate.

Fox Corporation and News Corp’s mantra of speaking for the working and middle classes was nothing like the life that had been chosen for Lachlan or the one that he continues to build for himself. The book begins with a description of a life of extreme privilege; of mega-wealth far removed from mainstream America that is divided, inflamed and falling apart.

News Corp’s success began long before Lachlan’s birth. Throughout its 100-year history, it has survived tremendous changes in the media and societal landscape.

Writes Manning:

'Ever since 1922 the company had survived and prospered through rapid technological change. ... All the way, the Murdochs were challenging and building, buying and selling, ducking and weaving, crashing and burning.'

Within the Murdoch legacy, ascendancy was all about business rather than shared ideologies with half of the American population that it sought to exploit and mould for financial and political gain. It did not seek to create a population in its own image. Indeed, Murdoch-life shared little in the way of life experience with those that his businesses claimed to represent, especially the disenfranchised. He was speaking to, rather than for, them. His family was responsible for inflaming race and class tensions, and widening political divides not for shared ideologies but for increasing Fox’s influence, dominance and bottom line.

This is not a standard biography, nor a mere history book. Manning weaves a complex, enthralling, exceptionally researched tale that is a future-looking examination, a continuation of manipulation and control of the population’s political persuasions. We are left wondering where it will all end. If America and capitalism are on the brink, one wonders if the builders will fall too.

If Fox Corporation and News Corp can control the political agenda, they will hold onto its reputation as the world's most powerful media companies. From Gough Whitlam to Trump, Manning shows the Murdochs have the power to make or break prime ministers and presidents.

Lachlan's tentacles reach deeply. The tangled web that is Keith and Rupert Murdoch's legacies has ultimately been very good for business — less so, for democracy.

Those interested and worried about the domination of politics and political thought would be wise to read this book. For those hopeful for flaws in the system, it is a must.

‘The Successor: The High-Stakes Life of Lachlan Murdoch’, by Paddy Manning, is published by Black Inc Books.

Dr Amanda McLeod has a BA (Honours), majoring in history and philosophy and a PhD in consumer history. She writes on politics, economics and Australian life.

