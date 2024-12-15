BOOK REVIEW: The Leaves

Jacqueline Rule's The Leaves purports to be a novel, but on the author’s own admission, it is a composite of many, many case studies from the youth justice system in contemporary Australia and in particular, of young Aboriginal males whose mothers were already disenfranchised for having been part of the Stolen Generations.

Ms Rule uses the seasonal cycles of the leaves and flowers of beautiful Jacaranda trees in Sydney as a measure of passing time, and within that framework, she delivers a depressing narrative describing the systemic failure of our social welfare actors to protect a young person who did not possess the words or the ability to fight for himself.

When I started reading, my initial thought was that it was over-punctuated, with sentences comprising strings of phrases of two or more words, separated by commas. This was disconcerting as I had been taught to minimise punctuation, but I soon realised its practicality in encouraging the reader to further contemplate the matter under discussion. I soon found Ms Rule’s momentum and plunged in.

We meet Faith, a single mother with no contact with the father of her young son, Luke. We are in no doubt that she loves the boy, however, her health is poor and she soon finds her funds disappearing. We also meet her friend Evelyn, another single mother who maintains some support from the father of her son Mitch. These women were taken from their Aboriginal mothers when they were infants and as such, they have very little cultural connection, and almost no papers indicating their status in society.

Faith struggles with the cost of food and rent, and Luke struggles when he is inducted into the education system. Bullies thrive in these environments and prey upon another’s discomfort or inadequacy, or anything that sets them apart. Luke does not have a strong mother who can go in and bat for him and, all too soon, Faith dies, leaving him with nothing. Evelyn intuitively understands and seeks to become Luke’s guardian, but the boondoggled system decrees that she does not have enough rooms in her flat.