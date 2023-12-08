BOOK REVIEW: Stopping Oil: Climate Justice and Hope

A new book detailing the struggle against environmental destruction at government hands serves as an inspiration for climate activism. Anne Leyton-Bennett reviews Stopping Oil: Climate Justice and Hope.

A BOOK whose blurb said it was the story ‘of activists exercising an ethic of care and responsibility, and how that solidarity was masked and silenced by the neoliberal state’ was enough to ensure I put up my hand to accept the offer from IA to read and review it.

There were sure to be echoes of the tactics I faced as an activist unexpectedly catapulted into the role during a Tasmanian community campaign several years ago, that was eventually successful in stopping a pulp mill. Even if it took 12 years to do so.

Tasmania is no stranger to environmental campaigns. Nor is Australia more broadly and it seems the moment one campaign ends another one begins. When communities oppose resource extraction industry projects – whether they involve oil, forestry, coal and gas mining, or fracking – more often now it is a concern for our climate from relentless and ongoing mining or logging that is central to their opposition.

In Stopping Oil, the authors focus on New Zealand’s community activists opposing such projects but it was alarming to read how many parallels with Australia there are in how industries and governments respond to those who challenge fossil fuel development. The similarities in the responses are far from encouraging for people and communities who choose to stand against controversial mining projects and protect the land – and their future – from the negative climate impacts such developments will cause.

After a brief description of why our climate has now reached the code red tipping point that scientists have warned about for decades – and the part key culprit neoliberalism has played – the authors document the growing upsurge in New Zealand’s grassroots opposition to oil industry projects that continue to be given the green light by the Government.

Too often projects are approved with little or no environmental assessment of the impacts they will have on endemic fauna and flora, while achieving a social licence from communities obliged to live with these projects is belittled or dismissed.

For a slim book of 110 pages, Stopping Oil is far from a quick read. Its eight chapters include a short history of neoliberal ideology, the influence of powerful oil companies on successive New Zealand governments, the role of the mainstream media in how activists are portrayed, and how the use of police resources is indicative of the close relationship between government and the oil and gas industry.

The result is activists being vilified for exercising their democratic right to protest peacefully and demand an oil-free future. As the authors argue, ‘there needs to be an urgent, fundamental shift in the role of police in deciding who counts as humans, and who matters in their everyday operations’.

Only through meaningful change and a vibrant democracy can the “hope” in the title be achieved. Groups such as Extinction Rebellion, 350.org, School Strike 4 Climate, Greenpeace and other local Indigenous groups are certainly succeeding in keeping up the pressure.

With an increased number of extreme weather events even the mainstream media is showing signs of shifting its position and is treating ‘big emitters with disdain’ and reporting ‘the science of climate change accurately’.

Stopping Oil is a well-researched academic account of climate activism in New Zealand. It is not a comfortable or easy read and too often it suffers from references and citations – impressive though these are – that interrupt the flow of the text. But as a handbook for activists, new or experienced, it offers valuable insights on how to run a successful campaign.

'Stopping Oil: Climate Justice and Hope' by Sophie Bond, Amanda Thomas and Gradon Diprose is available from Booktopia for $28.90 RRP.

Anne Layton-Bennett is a writer based in Tasmania.

