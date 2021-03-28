BOOK REVIEW: Return to Uluru

Jim Kable reviews a new book that examines a killing and hidden history that goes to the heart of this nation.

SOME 20-PLUS years ago, flying high across Central Australia en route to Japan, I glanced out my left-side aeroplane window and there down below was the same image of Uluru as seen on the cover of recently published Return to Uluru by Sydney University's Professor of History, Mark McKenna.

This is the second volume of a trilogy planned by McKenna (the first, From the Edge: Australia's Lost Histories) and the next to deal with the history of places where the author has lived.

While teaching in Japan some 30-plus years ago, I did my best to dispel two insistent hopes from my Asian students and friends there: that they might hug a koala (being held was too stressful for the creatures) and that they would climb “Ayers Rock" (explaining that the Anangu traditional owners were requesting that visitors not climb Uluru but, rather, take guided tours around the base for an insight into its Indigenous spirituality).

I introduced my middle school students to Indigenous Australian singer and songwriter Archie Roach’s 'Took the Children Away' and to Broome's pearl-shell diving Japanese history with Australian musician Ted Egan’s song 'Sayonara, Nakamura'.