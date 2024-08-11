BOOK REVIEW: Girt By Sea: Re-Imagining Australia’s Security

'Girt by Sea: Re-Imagining Australia's Security' is a first-rate guide for any Australian wishing to understand our current national security, writes Jim Kable.

HOW REFRESHING to find such a clear-eyed and comprehensive analysis of Australia’s relationship with its neighbours and other mighty nations — and to find it uncorrupted by the ideological think tanks (think ASPI for one) and their shouty media enablers (thinking of Peter Hartcher and Matthew Knott) in this work.

In my early reading – as I was reaching for my pen to add a “but…” to the idea or argument being presented – the next paragraph was already answering my quibble.

The introduction raises the questions the book will answer and expand upon in 'Chapter One: Australia’s Strategic Imagination'. The following six chapters deal with the implications of the directions of the seas surrounding our nation: Australia’s “North Seas”; the Western Pacific; the South China Sea; the South Pacific; the Indian Ocean; and the Southern Ocean. With more original perspectives to inform the reader, it’s not just the old Pacific focus (an indulgence of the eastern states) nor the relatively newly-fashioned rubric of the Indo-Pacific — it’s all directions.

What became particularly clear to this reader was how the U.S. has inserted itself into all directions with its military bases on the sovereign lands of subservient nations (including Australia) and its various colonies. What also became apparent was how the U.S. has seated itself at the head of every table and gathering of alliance-level deliberations and manipulations.

Although, that is just my reading of it. The writers are far more even-handed in their presentation, yet they do not avoid that elephant in the room.

It also appears to this reader that all the security manoeuvres they reference are a kind of game – almost a game of chess – with each national move being met by some blocking mechanism. Unfortunately, it is clear that Australia only plays the game by following its leader. It has no strategy of genuine independence that may enable the country to get along with its geographic neighbours.

Each chapter examines the historical record then the current approach and finishes by asking the question, What should Australia do differently? before making suggestions and offering possibilities.

Among the matters discussed is the sham nature of the so-called rules-based order (when it suits) — reminding the reader of Timor Leste or Australia’s opposition to Huawei in its dealings with Papua New Guinea. Another issue is the increasing control of the U.S. military with its bases and surveillance operations within Australia — making Australia a possible target and with Australia being seen as a U.S. lap dog. It also discusses problems faced by Australia’s First Nations people in the Torres Strait and international border matters relating to the Ashmore and Cartier islands.

Then there is AUKUS — definitely not popular with Indonesia (let alone with many Australians) due to the nuclear dangers. Former Prime Minister Paul Keating points out that AUKUS only has effect if there is an attack on U.S. Forces — not an attack by U.S. Forces.

Should the U.S. start a conflict with China over Taiwan, what are the implications for Australia? There would be shipping interruptions, loss of energy and medical supplies and perhaps the employment of nuclear weapons. The government should level with the people before any conflict escalations and consider our neighbouring countries' perspectives. Australia needs to work with Indonesia, The Philippines, Vietnam and South Korea to de-escalate tensions.

And in regards to China and our trade with that country, Australia needs to give up on the shameful provocative naval engagements at the behest of the U.S. in the South China Sea. We need to take a far more nuanced perspective on the Paracel and Spratly Islands, where our alarmist press confusingly and incorrectly conflates all multi-national claims and disputes. It is important to note that the U.S. itself does not abide by the “rules-based order” and also has not ratified UNCLOS ('United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea').

This book is dispassionately and non-ideologically presented. The overly vocal expressions of “freedom of navigation” merely serve U.S. interests – not regional priorities – and Australia’s economic interests are not well served by being vocal on contentious matters.

Among other things this reader noted was Australia’s response to some independence of action from the Solomon Islands and its then PM Manasseh Sogavare — taking umbrage at a security agreement signed by the Solomons with China as if it were a mini-U.S. with its outrageous Monroe Doctrine.

Indeed, it seems that Australia’s fears are largely U.S.-generated, and an analysis of the claim that China operates debt-trap diplomacy seems to disprove the accusation. It also seems that along with U.S. aggressive interference in many of its dependencies and others (such as Tonga) much if not most runs along military imposition lines. And that though many are announced as economic packages many remain to be ratified.

The conclusion is an excellent summary essay. Australia needs to question its relationship with the U.S.. It needs to re-conceptualise its security beyond that of a settler-colonial state — to recognise it is a multi-cultural nation with a strong Indigenous history and a future that needs to be focused on its “neighbourhood”.

It should be aware and understand that its security might not neatly align with the interests of others, it may have things to learn from its neighbours and that Southeast Asia is fertile ground for Australia to cooperate. That military deterrence is not enough to guarantee security and may actually lead to an arms race. And that – considering that Australia is a maritime nation – the Royal Australian Navy remains overlooked and under-resourced.

For any Australian wishing to understand the current situation of our national security and how it could be better, this book is a first-rate guide.

Girt by Sea: Re-Imagining Australia's Security, by Rebecca Strating and Joanne Wallis is available from Black Inc Books here.

This book was reviewed by an IA Book Club member. If you would like to receive free high-quality books and have your review published on IA, subscribe to Independent Australia for your complimentary IA Book Club membership.

Jim Kable is a retired teacher who has taught in rural and metropolitan NSW, in Europe, and later, long-term in Japan. He is also a member of the steering committee of political party The New Liberals.

