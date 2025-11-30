Big-game Marlin man: Lee Marvin

In the early '70s, American film and TV actor Lee Marvin came to Australia more than once to go big-game fishing. (Photo, circa early 1970s.)

A hardcore fisherman, Marvin's visits helped put Cairns on the map as the battleground of choice for fighting black Marlin.

According to Wikipedia, as an actor:

Marvin achieved numerous accolades when he portrayed both gunfighter Kid Shelleen and criminal Tim Strawn in a dual role for the comedy Western film Cat Ballou (1965), alongside Jane Fonda, a surprise hit which won him the Academy Award for Best Actor, along with a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, an NBR Award and the Silver Bear for Best Actor.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

