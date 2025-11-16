SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Australia's gift to cabaret: Les Girls legend, Carlotta

By | | comments |

Transgender Australian cabaret performer Carlotta was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2020 for services to the performing arts and the LGBTQI+ community. (Photo, circa 2000.)

According to Wikipedia, 'Carlotta began her professional career in 1959':

... as an original cast member of the long-running Sydney-based male revue Les Girls cabaret show, which had an international following, in Sydney's Kings Cross. Carlotta performed spot numbers as a singer and comedian and eventually became the show's compere and lead attraction.

 

Although best known as a cabaret performer, in 1974 Carlotta appeared briefly on the television series Number 96 as Miss Robyn Ross, in a comedic storyline that saw her coming out as transgender... Her appearance on the show marked the first time a transgender character was portrayed by a transgender actor worldwide.

 

As a TV presenter, Carlotta was a featured panelist on talk show Beauty and the Beast, as well as a regular guest on the entertainment program Studio 10

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
WOMEN ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Carlotta transgender LGBTQI+ cabaret Les Girls Kings Cross
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Australia's gift to cabaret: Les Girls legend, Carlotta

Transgender Australian cabaret performer Carlotta was awarded the Member of the ...  
Bearing witness: The Dismissal

Fifty years ago, as a young press photographer, I photographed Gough Whitlam the ...  
Australian original — flaming spirit, Vali Myers

Bohemian fantasy artist Vali Myers was a 'unique spirit born out of time'. ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate