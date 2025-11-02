Australian original — flaming spirit, Vali Myers

Bohemian fantasy artist Vali Myers was a 'unique spirit born out of time'. (Photo, circa 1995.)

As described by the Vali Myers Art Gallery Trust:

Vali Myers was a unique spirit born out of time. She lived her extraordinary life like a bright flame, cutting her own path and living on her own terms: a tightrope walker – one foot in this world and one in a dream world that we can only glimpse in her profound artwork. Artist, dancer, muse and powerful creatrix, Vali left a body of work that started with her early drawings in the cafes of Paris in 1950 and spanned until her death in 2003.

Myers returned to Australia in 1993, where she lived for a decade before she passed away in Melbourne at the age of 72.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and the recently launched, 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

