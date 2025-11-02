SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Australian original — flaming spirit, Vali Myers

By | | comments |

Bohemian fantasy artist Vali Myers was a 'unique spirit born out of time'. (Photo, circa 1995.)

As described by the Vali Myers Art Gallery Trust:

Vali Myers was a unique spirit born out of time. She lived her extraordinary life like a bright flame, cutting her own path and living on her own terms: a tightrope walker – one foot in this world and one in a dream world that we can only glimpse in her profound artwork.

 

Artist, dancer, muse and powerful creatrix, Vali left a body of work that started with her early drawings in the cafes of Paris in 1950 and spanned until her death in 2003.

Myers returned to Australia in 1993, where she lived for a decade before she passed away in Melbourne at the age of 72.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and the recently launched, 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
WOMEN ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Vali Myers artist pen and ink tightrope walker bohemian Melbourne
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Australian original — flaming spirit, Vali Myers

Bohemian fantasy artist Vali Myers was a 'unique spirit born out of time'. ...  
When Gough was 'shot' at Oktoberfest

During the 1970s, Prime Minister Gough Whitlam was my hero, but I did him a ...  
'Horsing around' in Melbourne springtime

This image of a Thoroughbred foal bonding with its mother was captured at a stud ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate