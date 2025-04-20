SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Anzac Day a family affair

By | | comments |

A young boy, complete with slouch hat, salutes in front of Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance on Anzac Day. (Photo, circa 2000.)

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
AUSTRALIAN HISTORY INTERNATIONAL ARTS WAR LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Anzac Day Shrine of Remembrance Melbourne Gallipoli military World War I
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Anzac Day a family affair

A young boy, complete with slouch hat, salutes in front of Melbourne's Shrine of R ...  
Nature's royalty — photographer's gold

Keeping a camera close paid off this day when, driving up the Hume Highway in ...  
Japanese all heart despite World Solar Challenge blow out

A Japanese team respectfully bows before its solar-powered car in readiness to ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate