Andrew Lloyd Webber — the coolest cat

During the 1990s, English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera enjoyed a lengthy run at Melbourne's Princess Theatre. (Photo, circa 1990s.)

The godfather of musical theatre has seen several of his works staged for more than a decade, in both London's West End and on Broadway in the U.S.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'.