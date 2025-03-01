SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Academy Award-winning 'Angel' Meryl Streep in Australia

By

This image of Meryl Streep was taken in Hobart when the actress was on a promotional tour for the Australian-made movie Evil Angels. (Photo, 1988.)

Evil Angels told the story of Lindy Chamberlain, who was at the heart of one of Australia's most talked about murder trials.

Reportedly, it 'was one of the most expensive and elaborate ever shot in Australia, with 350 speaking cast and 4,000 extras'.

Actress, writer and producer Meryl Streep has been nominated for the Academy Awards an impressive 21 times — winning three times: twice for Best Actress and once for Best Supporting Actress.

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

