This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.



A WARNING

in Australia, when the birds hang upside-down

are they really right-side-up?

those larrikins swinging from the washing line

yellow-crested, beady-eyed

brawling on top of the traffic lights

swearing and shitting as people walk by

and screaming in manic delight



in Australia, where the endless white beaches hide

cute cephalopods with googly eyes

who turn violently blue in the blink of an eye

do not put your hands in the water

do not put your fingers under the lid of a wheelie bin

do not leave your shoes out overnight

or you will probably die



in Australia, where for only a very brief time

between the hot and cold seasons

can a human venture safely outside

where even the trees are pyromaniacs by design

filling their arms with gifts for the fire

it is hard to believe that the natural world

needs our delicate care if it is to survive

we must focus our upside-down national pride

on our stubborn ability to stay alive

Emma Jayne Willson is a single mum and creative writing student from Perth interested in writing as a form of activism.

