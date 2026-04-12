A phoenix from the ashes: Caveat crucifix denies bushfire

A symbol of the resurrection rises like a phoenix from the ashes of a burnt-out church in Caveat, Victoria.

Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Church in Victoria’s central north was gutted by the January 2026 bushfires — only its giant crucifix and bell tower were left standing.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

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