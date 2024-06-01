Formidable force: Germaine Greer 

Australian writer and public intellectual Germain Greer is a formidable feminist, best known for being unafraid to challenge the patriarchal "status quo".

When she visited Sydney in the early '70s after the worldwide success of her life-changing book, The Female Eunuch, I photographed her along with champion Australian athlete Raelene Boyle.

In her spirited no-nonsense style, Greer goaded me throughout the shoot: