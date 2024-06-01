SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Formidable force: Germaine Greer 

By
Formidable force: Germaine Greer (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Australian writer and public intellectual Germain Greer is a formidable feminist, best known for being unafraid to challenge the patriarchal "status quo".

When she visited Sydney in the early '70s after the worldwide success of her life-changing book, The Female Eunuch, I photographed her along with champion Australian athlete Raelene Boyle.

In her spirited no-nonsense style, Greer goaded me throughout the shoot:

"Jesus, mate, you’d make more money photographing nude girls up the fucking Cross than photographing me, wouldn’t you?"

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Formidable force: Germaine Greer 

