A digger walks 'to remember them'

A digger walks back through the city on Anzac Day after taking part in the march to Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance. (Photo, circa 2000.)

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

