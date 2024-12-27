8 TOP IA STORY OF 2024: Julian Lennon — Like father, like son

Julian Lennon — Like father, like son (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Julian Lennon was in the news during 2024, leading to this photo by acclaimed photojournalist Bill McAuley being seen by a great many visiting Independent Australia in June.

This portrait of Julian Lennon – which shows his remarkable likeness to "Beatles" father, John Lennon – was taken at a Melbourne press conference in 1985.

The Beatles monster hit 'Hey Jude' was famously written by Paul McCartney about young Julian.

The young gun was in Australia promoting his megahit, 'Too Late for Goodbyes' — the first single from Lennon's 1984 debut studio album Valotte. The song was a top-ten hit, reaching No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart in November 1984 and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1985.

** This photograph is part of an IA series looking at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley. **

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.