SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Environment Opinion

Woodside faces firestorm as investors vote against climate plans

By | | comments |
Woodside is facing protests due to not meeting Paris Agreement climate targets (Background image via JHVEPhoto | iStockphoto, thumb icon via Openclipart)

Woodside Energy is facing protest votes by investors unhappy with the fossil fuel giant's emissions strategy, writes Will van de Pol.

AUSTRALIA’S LARGEST oil and gas company, Woodside, is under fire and the company’s chair, Richard Goyder, is in damage control ahead of crucial votes by investors at the annual general meeting (AGM) this week.

Mr Goyder is up for re-election and is clinging to his job after some of the world’s biggest investors and advisers have called for him to be dumped over the company’s failure to deliver a credible climate plan. The investors argue Woodside fails to outline a clear path for the company to align its business with global climate goals.

Woodside faces another world record non-binding vote against its climate plan after the company already suffered a revolt when 49% of shareholders voted against its 2022 version. Defenders of the multi-billion oil and gas industry are digging their heels in, backing Mr Goyder and Woodside’s lack of climate ambition to the hilt. 

Woodside's industrial-size attempt at reputation washing
Woodside's industrial-size attempt at reputation washing

Given the worsening climate crisis, there should be no place for fossil-fuel reputation washing by world-class polluter Woodside Energy in our public institutions — most certainly not our schools.

Amid all of this fire and fury, one key point is missing: Woodside is an outlier among fossil fuel companies. It has already faced a substantial protest vote against a director’s re-election in response to climate inaction, whereas directors of many other fossil fuel companies have faced no such repercussions.

Woodside director Ian Macfarlane was hit with 35% of investors voting against his re-election. But even that level of investor discontent has not been enough to drive material change in Woodside’s climate plan.

It is impossible to see how investors expect to drag fossil fuel companies into line – and live up to their own lofty climate and active ownership claims – without unseating directors who continue to preside over strategies that amount to gambling against global climate goals. 

Recent Market Forces analysis found that an average of 95% of investors supported 1,700 directors in elections at 45 companies that are expanding the production of fossil fuels in Australia or overseas.

More than six years into the Climate Action 100+ investor initiative, overall there has been no drop-off in support for director elections at target companies that continue to fall well short of investors’ climate expectations. In fact, directors at companies failing to meet any of the CA100+ “board climate competency” criteria received higher support in 2023 than those that partially or fully met these criteria.

Most investors, including the world’s biggest asset firms such as JP Morgan, State Street and BlackRock, as well as Australia’s super funds, have been missing in action when it comes to holding fossil fuel company directors accountable, flying in the face of their climate commitments.

Woodside's fossil fuel focus could push our climate over the edge
Woodside's fossil fuel focus could push our climate over the edge

Climate polluter Woodside is building its business strategy around the absurd notion that the very thing driving the climate crisis should continue as part of the emergency response.

Climate change is accelerating and we’re hurtling towards the 1.5-degree warming limit set by the Paris Agreement. Meanwhile, the world’s biggest fossil fuel companies are trying to undermine this goal ratified by 195 countries and the European Union, which according to the International Energy Agency requires a 60% reduction in oil and gas emissions by 2030.

Woodside and others pursuing fossil fuel growth are pressing ahead with plans at odds with the science of global warming. Meanwhile, the world faces the skyrocketing human, environmental and economic costs of bushfires, floods and other climate change-fuelled disasters.

It is little wonder some of the world’s heftiest investment companies including KLP, Norway's biggest pension fund, and Britain’s $2.3 trillion asset manager, Legal General Investment Management (LGIM), have taken the unusual step of announcing they are voting against both Woodside’s climate plan and the re-election of Richard Goyder.

What is a wonder is that other investors, including the likes of AustralianSuper and health fund HESTA, are failing to do the same at Woodside and other companies undermining climate goals and exacerbating financial risks through new fossil fuel projects.

It all boils down to most investors claiming a lot and delivering little when it comes to driving genuine climate progress at fossil fuel companies they own. Non-binding votes and polite meetings over tea and biscuits are clearly not enough.

Six months ago, the corporate regulator, Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), warned Australia’s super funds not to overstate their active ownership efforts or they will face legal action. It’s a ticking time bomb for funds, which are failing to hold the directors of companies like Woodside to account for inadequate and dangerous climate plans.

Will van de Pol is the CEO of Market Forces and is driven by his desire to play an active role in the fight for climate justice.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
BUSINESS INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENT ENERGY
WOODSIDE Richard Goyder Ian Macfarlane climate crisis global warming fossil fuels KLP Legal General Investment Management LGIM ASIC
Share Article
Recent articles by Will van de Pol
Woodside faces firestorm as investors vote against climate plans

Woodside Energy is facing protest votes by investors unhappy with the fossil fuel ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate