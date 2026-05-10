SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Environment News

Rain maker: When 'cloud seeding' was cool

By | | comments |

This photo of a cloud-seeding aeroplane flying high above the Victorian Alps was taken to illustrate a story about "man-made rain". (Photo, 1988.)

Cloud seeding experiments – to modify clouds and induce rain – began in Australia in 1947. 

According to the CSIRO Division of Atmospheric Research, projects included "seeding" cumulus clouds with silver iodide in acetone solution to confirm the hypothesis that:

... substantial quantities of liquid water could, at times, be generated by orographic uplift when the cloud systems were relatively shallow... The dilemma for water managers is that the necessary favourable conditions occur relatively infrequently and the duration of the cloud seeding experiment necessary to demonstrate increased rainfall over a given area makes any experiment costly.

Snowy Hydro’s cloud seeding program (which began in 2004) 'used ground-based generators to introduce a seeding agent into suitable existing clouds' to encourage the formation of ice crystals and increase the amount of falling snow.

The energy provider permanently ceased its cloud seeding program in 2023 following a review that found escalating costs outweighed benefits.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
ENVIRONMENT ARTS AGRICULTURE LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism cloud seeding Victorian Alps High Country CSIRO Snowy Hydro atmospheric research
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Rain maker: When 'cloud seeding' was cool

This photo of a cloud-seeding aeroplane flying high above the Victorian Alps was ...  
Floating with "the Whalers", Huckleberry-Finn style

In the late 1980s, I photographed "the Whalers", a family who lived on a houseboat ...  
Anzac Day: Remembrance writ large in communities big and small

They came from communities big and small, they fought and died, remembered now by ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate