Environment Fiction

POEM: Plastic Apocalypse

(Image by Catherine Sheila | Pexels)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.
 

Plastic Apocalypse

Where the tide leaves in sorrow,
           where the oceans weep
    beneath the sky’s wide and endless dome,
                 Lies a silent affliction,
a slow creeping bane
                  that shrouds the Earth
                        in synthetic foam.

   It slithers through rivers,
                      it clings to the trees,
            a cursed creation
                  of humanity’s lore,
    An eternal ghost
                 of our desires,
        a fragment of dreams
                       now festering
                on every shore.

        Borne on the breath
                     of a ravenous world,
             where consumption reigns
                     with a ceaseless hand,
    Plastic, the spectre,
           arises unseen,
                          entwining our fate
                               in a synthetic strand.

     Its birth was a promise
                     of convenience and ease,
    a future where life
              could be cased in a shell,
           Yet this fragile veneer,
                  so deceptively bright,
       became the harbinger
              of a living hell.

In the depths of the sea
             where the corals once bloomed,
                     now lies a desert
                  of toxic remains,
The fish swim through fields
                        of translucent death,
                their bellies distended
                            with poisonous grains.

          The albatross soars
                  over islands of waste,
                 where its kin fall prey
           to a cruel disguise,
                          Their nests
               are of bottles,
                       their food but shards,
       and with each new generation,
              the hope dies.

         The forests that once breathed
                             the Earth’s sweet breath
           are choked by a lattice
                      of threads unseen,
                The trees wear garlands
                   of plastic decay,
                         their roots entwined
                     with the human machine.

     Even the winds,
                       once pure and free,
          now carry the burden
                    of man’s decree,
             For every breeze
                   that kisses the land
        leaves behind
              a residue of misery.

            In the urban sprawl
          where the streets are alive
           with the hum of progress
                       and ceaseless pace,
      We wonder through the gloom
                           of our own design,
        blind to the slow suffocation
                     we embrace.

       Our markets are brimming
                           with treasures galore,
          each trinket encased
                           in a polymer shell,
                   But the true cost
                   is hidden beneath the sheen,
         a price we pay
             as we march toward hell.

For every bag
        that is tossed aside,
            every straw
                that is carelessly thrown,
             Adds to the mountain
                    of waste we create,
                    a monument
                           to the seeds we’ve sown.

        And though the Earth
                     cries out in pain,
        her tears lost
                         in the slothful deed,
     We continue to carve
          our path of despair,
             indifferent
                          to the warnings
                             we fail to heed.

       In the dark of night,
                       when the world is still,
         the ghosts of our folly
                 murmur their tales,
         Of creatures that lived
                   in harmony
                    with the Earth,
                  before the advent
              of plastic’s veils.

    But now those voices
         are drowned
                in reactor vessels,
    and the clamour
                   of endless desire,
              And the world
      we once knew,
          the world that was green,
                     is consumed
                         in a microplastic pyre.

             Yet there is still time,
                   though the clock ticks away,
        to turn back the tide
                    of our self-made fate,
                To reclaim the world
                  that we’ve lost to decay,
                           and restore it
                to a brighter state.


    But it will take more
                than a passing whim,
                    more than a token
          of fleeting care,
   It will take a revolution
                      of the heart,
                 a new way of being,
                     a collective prayer.

      For the plastic apocalypse
                           is not a storm
      to wait out
                      and watch,
            It is a slow
                and suffocating plague
      that brings the world
                             to its knees.

      But within us lies the power
                   to change,
        to break free
                      from the bonded monomer curse,
           To heal the Earth
                              and ourselves,
        to find a new path,
               and to live in a world
                       where care comes first.

             So let us rise,
                 let us stand as one,
              and cast off
         the yoke of our plastic sin,
         Let us breathe new life
                    into the Earth,
            and let the healing
                     of the world begin.

     In the end, when the plastic is gone,
                 and the Earth is green
                            and whole once more,
                  We will look back
        on this time of change
         and know
                     that we played a role in the cure.

         For we will have saved
         ourselves from the brink,
              and given the world
                          a new lease on life,
                      And in doing so,
                       we will have found
                our redemption,
           and ended
                   the reign of plastic’s strife.
 

Roger Chao is a Melbourne-based writer who is passionate about social justice. You can follow him on Twitter @rogerchao_aus.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
