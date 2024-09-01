SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Environment Fiction

POEM: Balancing

By | | comments |
(Image by George Desipris | Pexels)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Balancing

Back then, cruise ships offered little other than deck chairs and drinks with paper umbrellas. Back then, cruise ships were powered by coal. Now how much has changed! They offer so much more, and pollute so much less…

Most cruise ships run primarily on heavy fuel oil  BOUTIQUES! SPAS!   high sulphur content 0.3%  FITNESS CENTRES! CINEMAS!  2,700 times worse than those from equivalent road traffic  LIBRARY! THEATRES!   and they account for 10% of black carbon emissions or soot  OUTDOOR AND INDOOR SWIMMING POOLS!   the dark colour of the particle means that it absorbs sunlight   HOT TUBS!   heating up the atmosphere  FINE DINING!   contributing in no small way to our   CLUBS, LOUNGES, POOL TABLES!   Climate Emergency …

Discharge to the marine environment including:  KARAOKE! TEEN LOUNGES!   sewage, grey water, oily bilge, ballast water, solid waste  BOWLING ALLEYS! ICE SKATING RINKS!   these wastes, if not properly treated  BROADWAY SHOWS!   can be a significant source of pathogens and toxic substances with the potential to   ROCK CLIMBING WALLS!

threaten human health and damage aquatic life  SKY-DIVING SIMULATORS!   Particular types of wastes   CASINOS! CARD ROOMS!   are worse for cruise ships with   MINIATURE GOLF! VIDEO ARCADES!   such large numbers of passengers and crew  CHAIN RESTAURANTS! 24-HOUR BUFFET!   producing equally large volumes of waste.

Complaints about air pollution by people in ports   ZIPLINES! SURFING SIMULATORS!

where cruise ships dock  ROPE OBSTACLE COURSES!   say it’s getting worse every year

ROLLER COASTERS!   We can see it smell it and taste it

ICON OF THE SEAS — "THE WORLD’S LARGEST WATERPARK AT SEA"

every ship polluting as much as 14,000 cars even while docked   6 RECORD BREAKING WATER SLIDES! ON-BOARD INFINITY POOL!   cruise ships emit 2-5 times more CO2 per passenger kilometre   9 WHIRLPOOLS! 40 WAYS TO DRINK AND DINE!   than the average commercial plane

SO MUCH FUN!   so much damage   SO MUCH EXCITEMENT!   so much   DEVASTATION.

Karen Throssell is an award-winning writer and poet who has had seven poetry collections published. Her poems have appeared in various journals and anthologies. She is the author of The Crime of not Knowing your Crime: Ric Throssell against ASIO.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT ARTS POETRY AND VERSE LIFE & ARTS
IA WRITING COMPETITION poem cruise ships sea climate change climate emergency oil coal pollution casinos
Share Article
Recent articles by Karen Throssell
POEM: Balancing

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
POEM: Not really about wheelbarrows

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
POEM: Changing the words

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate