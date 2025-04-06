Japanese all heart despite World Solar Challenge blow out

In the rising sun, I photographed this Japanese team respectfully bowing before its solar-powered car in readiness to tackle the Darwin to Adelaide World Solar Challenge. (Photo, 1988.)

Event organisers describe the trial, which began in 1987, as 'the world’s greatest innovation and engineering challenge':

'Teams, usually comprising tertiary and secondary students, traverse 3,000 kilometres from Darwin to Adelaide in an energy-efficient electric vehicle designed, engineered and built with their own hands.'

Unfortunately, the Japanese team developed technical problems with its vehicle and was still in the Northern Territory after most cars had crossed the finish line in Adelaide.

Full of spirit and determined not to "lose face", the team continued on, slowly progressing towards its target, still thousands of miles away. The drivers finally made it weeks after the winning car had crossed the finishing line.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

